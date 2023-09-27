Video Of Desi Uncle Performing Push-ups In Mumbai Metro Goes Viral

Home

Viral Video: Desi Uncle Leaves Netizens Dumbstruck With His Push-Up Game In Mumbai Metro

An elderly gentleman was invited for a push-up challenge, initially hesitant, the uncle left everyone dumbstruck with his impeccable pushup prowess.

Desi uncle's push-up game strong. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Metro is a place where we tend to witness people of various calibers. In another example of the same, an exciting video has recently surfaced from Mumbai Metro. An Instagram video of a desi uncle performing push-ups has left the netizens awestruck. In a clip dropped by the Insta user, Bharat Ragathi shows him performing a variety of impressive push-ups inside the Mumbai Metro. He can be seen doing simple push-ups, clapping push-ups, and one-handed push-ups.

Desi Uncle’s Impressive Push-Up Power

As the user was on his way to impress the netizens with his skills, he challenged an older man sitting beside him in the metro. The desi uncle donning a simple white shirt and black pants initially looked hesitant to accept the challenge. However, after being consistently persuaded by Bharat Ragathi, he finally accepted the challenge and what happened next left everyone amazed. He starts doing an impressive number of push-ups with utmost perfection.

Dropping the clip on the photo-sharing app, the Insta user captioned the post, “Talented people are everywhere.” Additionally, the video also included the words, “Strongest Uncle”, along with a bicep emoji.

It is still not clear if the challenge was impromptu or was planned beforehand. Nevertheless, the video has helped the desi uncle garner a lot of attention on social media.

Watch the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Ragathi (@bboybharatragathi)



Netizens React To Viral Video

Published on September 4 this year, the video has been spreading like wildfire. It has managed to garner a total of more than 2 million views and above 3 lakh likes. Not just that, the netizens also flooded the comment section with appreciative comments.

One of the Insta users wrote, “Uncle must be an army ex-serviceman”.

Another netizen penned in the comment section, “The man did better and more pushups than the young lads judging his technique in the comments.”

The third comment read, “Jo silent rahte hy wo sabse power full hote hy takat me bhi minde me bhi do minet me game over kr denge silent log esi liye kabhi silent logo ke samne fudkna nhi chahiye (Those who remain silent are the most powerful both physically and mentally. They will end the game within two minutes. That’s why one should never brag in front of silent people).”

