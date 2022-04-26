Viral Video: Twitter is full of heartwarming and funny videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such video has gone viral on social media showing a man dancing with a traffic cop, and the clip is all kinds of cute. The duo can be seen grooving to Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi’s song Janu Meri Jaan on the street. In the video, the anonymous man first breaks into a dance on the superhit Hindi song as he shows off his moves. The traffic cop soon joins him and complements his dance moves. As the duo dance, a crowd gathers to watch them. Many captured the fun moment on their mobile phones.Also Read - Viral Video: French Dancers Showcase Their Perfect Dance Moves on Lazy Lad, Impress Desis | Watch

The video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra with a caption that read, ”Aise pal public police friendship ke khubsurat udaharan hai. #DancingCop #DancingWithCop.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and delighted netizens who were thrilled to watch the duo share the adorable moment. The comments section was full of emojis and praises for the dancing duo.

One user wrote, ”I have actually met him. Great person by Values too. He really changed the way traffic police works. Infact he is inspiration to others as well. Full of energy. One must see the way he manages traffic. Aur mazal ho kisi ki koi inke aage signal tod.” Another wrote, ”This is beautiful.”

