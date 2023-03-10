Home

Viral Video: Desi Uncle’s Spicy Dance Moves To This Bollywood Song Set Stage On Fire | Watch

Enjoy life and make the most of every small moment that you get your hands on.

Uncle Ji Ka Dance: The ever-popular nursery rhyme “If you’re happy happy happy, clap your hands, If you’re happy and you know it, stomp your feet” might be meant for toddlers but its message is universal, only if you know how to enjoy life and make the most of every small moment that you get your hands on.

This is exactly what the man in this viral video displays. He might be dismissed as a “normal boring aged man” at first looks, but when he gets on the dance floor, he shows who’s the boss as he puts on a tremendous display of mirth, festivity, confidence, moves, rhythm, and swag, the stylish confidence.

WATCH DANCING UNCLE’S VIDEO RIGHT HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ay Lo G (@aylogyworld)

We might be using the moniker “dancing uncle” for men who are above a certain age and go all out to show their dancing skills, but then, they are the ones who are in real terms enjoying life to the fullest as they nail it with their latent talent.

The video is shared on Instagram by @ aylogyworld and has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Aylogyworld, “Mene b dekh lia ap b dekh len 😁”

ayeshanadeem695, “Kya ho gya ha mardoo ko”

sar_mad_4_u, “I wonder what his children might be thinking 😢”

huma144, “Na ladka na ladki ise kahate Hain sursuri😂😂😂😂”

saba_shah_86, “Infact in ki jawani me trans….r wala act pas ni hua tha na. 😡”

nouraizdanish, “I have some serious questions”

abdulbamaroof, “New model aaya ab 😂😂😂😂”

saumya_001, “What happen to this new generation!!! Aren’t we suppose to be COOL…why can’t we just appreciate his graceful dance ❤️…much better than most of the girls dance…why we want him to behave his age…old unhappy grumpy man.. if he is happy soul who enjoys his life ..

thenon_techie, “everyone is judging him no one appreciate his moves he’s good”

The comments by the users “saumya_001” and “thenon_techie” say it all.

Aren’t we a hypocritical society that gives “gyaan” on age is just a number and when someone acts on it then they troll, roast that person.

Here, if we have called him “dancing uncle” then it is our way of fondly referring to him and other elderly people whose videos we have shared before.

