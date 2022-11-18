Desi Woman Wears Red Lehenga To Dance In Canada’s Snow On Chammak Chalo. Watch Viral Reel

She recreated the same choreography as seen in Chammak Chalo and looks lovely in a red lehenga while nailing all the steps. T

VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN DANCING IN SNOW TO CHAMMAK CHALO

Viral Video Today: In India, we rarely get to witness proper winter with snowfall and have to go to Kashmir or other hilly sites to get the experience. But Canadians get plenty of snow in freezing temperatures but the season is just a beautiful thing to experience in the country. And Bollywood has taught us that whenever it snows, we have go out in the cold, unleash our inner actresses and dance to romantic songs wearing a sexy saree.

One such desi woman is fulfilling her dreams of dancing to a Bollywood number in the snow. Chammak Chalo is one of Kareena Kapoor’s most iconic songs that every Bollywood fan has watched on a loop at some point in their life. Most people remember all the steps from its choreography and whenever they think of the songs they think about Bebo in a red saree killing it with the graceful moves and adorable aadayein while dancing with Shah Rukh Khan.

The video was shared on Instagram by the woman ‘nitu_jiwnani’. It shows Nitu dancing to the song by Akon and Hamsika Iyer outside snow-covered houses in the first snowfall of the season in Canada. She recreated the same choreography as seen in Chammak Chalo and looks lovely in a red lehenga while nailing all the steps. The reel has received as many as 511k views and 11k likes. Netizens were absolutely wowed by Nitu’s dance in the snow and flooded the comments with heartfelt comments.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN DANCING IN SNOW TO CHAMMAK CHALO HERE:

A Bollywood dream come true!