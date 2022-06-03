Devar Bhabhi Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of 4.9 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary’s dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.Also Read - Boy Impresses Sapna Choudhary By Mimicking Her Dance Steps From Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Watch Viral Video

Sapna Choudhary's songs make her fans break out their most energetic dance moves. A video is going viral where you see a devar and a bhabhi dancing together at their sister's wedding to one of Sapna's hit Haryanvi songs. The video uploaded on YouTube has received over 145k views.

As the song 'Na Jyada Na Kam Eksar Le Baithi Roop Ki Kare Lugai Ghunghat Ki Fatkar Le Baithi' starts playing, you see the devar (brother in law) begging his choreography. Soon after, the bhabhi (sister in law) who's dressed in a red saree joins him in the performance. They then groove to the Haryanvi song on the dance floor while going in a circle.

Watch the viral video below:

