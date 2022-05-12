Viral Video Today: Do you remember the hilarious scene from the comedy movie Dhamaal when a drunk pilot falls unconscious and two passengers have to land the plane themselves but it ends up crashing, thanks to the great help of the air traffic controller. This incident happened in real life with a man in the US but neither his pilot was drunk, nor his plane crashed. So here’s what happened.Also Read - Viral Video: Pilot Mom-Son Duo Fly IndiGo Plane Together For The First Time, Video Wins Hearts | Watch

A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers. Also Read - SpiceJet Aircraft Was on 'Autopilot Mode' When Turbulence Occurred; DGCA to Inspect Entire SpiceJet Fleet

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.” Also Read - Viral Video: Red Bull Stunt Ends In Crash As 2 Pilots Try To Swap Planes Mid-Air. Watch

An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 208. “I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea,” the passenger said.

Watch the viral video below:

This is brand new video (courtesy of Jeff Chandler) of a passenger landing a plane today at PBIA. His pilot had passed out, and the passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land the plane. Team coverage of this amazing landing is on @WPBF25News at 11. pic.twitter.com/jFLIlTp6Zs — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) May 11, 2022

According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off earlier Tuesday from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft was occupied by the pilot and two passengers, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release. Officials haven’t identified any of them.

As the plane flew over Florida, controller Christopher Flores, speaking very calmly, told the passenger to “maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound.” Twin controls enable a Cessna 208 to be steered from the passenger seat.

Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.

Then the man’s voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger’s cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing. Morgan is a certified flight instructor with experience piloting Cessna aircraft, the FAA said.

“Kudos to the new pilot,” one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.

Rescue workers assisted the original pilot, officials said. Neither passenger had any injuries. Officials did not immediately say what caused the pilot to fall ill.

Morgan said in a video released by the FAA that he was just doing his job, but at a higher level than he thought he would have to do it.

“We’ve never had anything like that,” Morgan said. “I felt like I was in a movie.”

(With inputs from Associated Press)