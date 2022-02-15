Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is the latest celeb who chose to accept the Kacha Badam dance challenge. On Valentine’s Day, Verma danced with her mother on the viral Bengali song. She shared the video on her Instagram which now has over 2 million views. “My forever Valentine,” Dhanashree wrote in the caption of the video.Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier Grooves To Kacha Badam, Fans Say, 'No One Did It Better Than You'

The mother and daughter were twinning in red for V-Day. Dhanashree can be seen wearing a red maxi dress and her mother dressed in a red salwar suit.

The two looked adorable as they danced on the upbeat song that is trending like crazy among netizens right now.

Watch the viral video below:

A peanut seller from West Bengal went crazy viral on social media after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. In a video, a man who goes by the man Bhuban Badyakar was seen singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze. Actors and influencers from around the world are now making dance videos on the viral Bengali song.