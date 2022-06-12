Viral News: For social media users, Dhinchak Pooja is not an unfamiliar name. The internet sensation and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant went viral a few years back with ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’. She followed this up with other numbers such as ‘Swag Wali Topi’ and ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ along with several Covid-themed songs in 2020. Last month, she dropped a fresh track ‘Ek aur Selfie Lene Do’ and got heavily trolled for it.Also Read - Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With New Song 'Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do' & It’s Cringey Like You Expected | Watch

Now, the viral rapper has recreated a super hit song by rap god Eminem. The song she chose to 'cover' or just literally translate almost word-for-word in Hindi, is Lose Yourself, which has 1.2 billion views on YouTube. It was featured in Eminem's film 8 Mile, which inspired Gully Boy. As she begins the song, Dhinchak Pooja yells, "8 meel….Dhinchak Pooja in the ghar!"

The YouTuber also recreated the whole music video of 8 Mile that shows her in rap battles and buses like Eminem in the film. Since its release on June 10, her video has received more than 76,000 views.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens were left baffled by Dhinchak Pooja’s new video and said they need this level of confidence to recreate an iconic song like Lose Yourself. As always, Pooja is being trolled on Twitter since her comments are disabled on YouTube. Twitter users trolled Pooja for her latest song saying she has reclaimed the title of ‘cringe queen’. While most comments were mean, there were a few users who said that her song isn’t that bad. Here’s how Twitter reacted to ‘Aath Meel’:

I am highly in need of Dhinchak Pooja 's self confidence.

What a girl man..

.. — the _angry teenager (@RvNvishal) June 12, 2022

DHINCHAK POOJA RECREATED EMINEM'S LOSE YOURSELF. Blasphemous!! Why no riots against this? I outrageously protest. WTF We're sorry for this @eminem — CA SANJAY SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@iamsanjaysharma) June 12, 2022

Enough is enough @DhinchakPooja 😡 — Engineer By Chance❌ (@bekaartweet) June 12, 2022

I wonder how @Eminem feels about the Dhinchak Pooja cover of Lose Yourself. I feel like I have fresh trauma to share in therapy!! — Anant Sagar (@AnantS1109) June 11, 2022

Dhinchak pooja is back ya'll🔥🔥😭😜 — Faiqa 🇵🇸| anuv jain stan acc♡ (@Faiqaa_a) June 11, 2022

The new Dhinchak pooja song is not bad. — perpendicularr (@SouravINtw) June 11, 2022

Eminem motivated an entire generation with 'Lose Yourself' only to be demotivated by Dhinchak Pooja's version of it. — Prinson D'souza (@prinsondsouza10) June 11, 2022

Duniya me kya dukh aur burai kam thi ki ab dhinchak Pooja 8 mile gaa rahi hai. As my dear friend @KaustubhLuktuke said Eminem jeeteji marr gaya. — Kaise-se-ho (@NoPramathyu) June 11, 2022

Dhinchak Pooja in the Ghar

"Newton ki maa Mari"

Poetry 🤌 — piyush 🤙 (@itsme_literally) June 11, 2022

Dhinchak Pooja’s remake of iconic ‘8 mile’ song is the another indicator of world ending very soon — Tribhuwan (@tribhuwan_0196) June 11, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?