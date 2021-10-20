Viral Video: Remember Dhinchak Pooj–the internet sensation and former ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant who went viral a few years back with ‘Selfie Maine le li’? Well, she is now back with ‘Dilon ka shooter hai mera scooter dilon ka shooter’ 2.0. and it is as cringey as you expected it to be! The song had gone viral back in 2017 and Pooja Jain-aka-Dhinchak Pooja has now recreated the super catchy song.Also Read - Viral Video: Excited Bride Drives a Car to Wedding Venue, Vibes to Bollywood Song | Watch

In a video uploaded on YouTube, she can be seen on her red scooter, singing her new track ‘Dilo ka shooter 2.0’. Released on October 15, the video has amassed 126,498 views so far. Pooja has turned off the comments section of her YouTube video but the video is now being shared on several social media platforms, making people laugh hard.

Watch the video here:

Here are the lyrics if you want to sing along:

Dilo ka shooter hai mera scooter, dilo ka shooter

Mujhsa hai na koi cuter, dilo ka shooter

Dilo ka shooter hai mera scooter, dilo ka shooter

Tez speed pe chalta jaaye, na ruke red light pe

Har gaadi pe race lagaye, jeete har ek fight me

Har koi isse jeetna chahe, par koi isko hara na paaye

Sabke aage nikal nikal kar ke zoro se ye break lagaye

Ispar ride ek hi tamanna mujhe hai bas puri karna

Tum bhi aakar baithoge kya, ya tumko hai mazdoori karni

Udta jaye jaise kabootar, jaise kabootar

Pani me chalta mera scooter, mera scooter

Hawa se baatein karta scooter sabke dilo ka hai ye shooter mera scooter

Dilo ka shooter hai mera scooter, dilo ka shooter

Mujhsa hai na koi cuter, dilo ka shooter

Netizens were quick to resort to memes and had a lot say about the new song.

dhinchak pooja writes better lyrics than tony kakkar — lil cray-z (@khuskhusss) October 17, 2021

After listening Dhinchak Pooja’s latest song – pic.twitter.com/Xv0U5tYuuq — Captain Kurla (Blue Tick) (@pricelesslazy) October 18, 2021

Your next Task is to listen Dhinchak pooja's song.. pic.twitter.com/qeuMhNphSW — juned (@J_SE_JUNED) October 14, 2021

Pooja became an internet sensation after her debut song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ went viral in 2017. Dhinchak has sung songs such as ‘Swag Wali Topi,’ ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj,’ and ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’ along with several Covid-themed songs in 2020. She was even invited to the reality show Bigg Boss as a contestant.