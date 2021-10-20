Viral Video: Remember Dhinchak Pooj–the internet sensation and former ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant who went viral a few years back with ‘Selfie Maine le li’? Well, she is now back with ‘Dilon ka shooter hai mera scooter dilon ka shooter’ 2.0. and it is as cringey as you expected it to be! The song had gone viral back in 2017 and Pooja Jain-aka-Dhinchak Pooja has now recreated the super catchy song.Also Read - Viral Video: Excited Bride Drives a Car to Wedding Venue, Vibes to Bollywood Song | Watch
In a video uploaded on YouTube, she can be seen on her red scooter, singing her new track ‘Dilo ka shooter 2.0’. Released on October 15, the video has amassed 126,498 views so far. Pooja has turned off the comments section of her YouTube video but the video is now being shared on several social media platforms, making people laugh hard.
Watch the video here:
Here are the lyrics if you want to sing along:
Dilo ka shooter hai mera scooter, dilo ka shooter
Mujhsa hai na koi cuter, dilo ka shooter
Dilo ka shooter hai mera scooter, dilo ka shooter
Tez speed pe chalta jaaye, na ruke red light pe
Har gaadi pe race lagaye, jeete har ek fight me
Har koi isse jeetna chahe, par koi isko hara na paaye
Sabke aage nikal nikal kar ke zoro se ye break lagaye
Ispar ride ek hi tamanna mujhe hai bas puri karna
Tum bhi aakar baithoge kya, ya tumko hai mazdoori karni
Udta jaye jaise kabootar, jaise kabootar
Pani me chalta mera scooter, mera scooter
Hawa se baatein karta scooter sabke dilo ka hai ye shooter mera scooter
Dilo ka shooter hai mera scooter, dilo ka shooter
Mujhsa hai na koi cuter, dilo ka shooter
Netizens were quick to resort to memes and had a lot say about the new song.
Pooja became an internet sensation after her debut song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ went viral in 2017. Dhinchak has sung songs such as ‘Swag Wali Topi,’ ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj,’ and ‘Baapu Dede Thoda Cash’ along with several Covid-themed songs in 2020. She was even invited to the reality show Bigg Boss as a contestant.