New Delhi: Internet sensation and former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Dhinchak Pooja who went viral a few years back with 'Selfie Maine le li' is back with another song and well it is as cringey as you expected it to be!

The music video of her latest track is titled 'Roz Roz Ka Kaam', in which she has shared all about her daily routine, outlining the monotony of life amid the pandemic.

From brushing her teeth to taking a bath, and dressing up, and heading to work- she has enacted every line of her song, literally! The one minute seven seconds video was released on October 9, however, is going viral now.

However, the song is so cringeworthy that it will literally test your sanity.

If you want to sing along, here are the lyrics:

‘Subah uthte hain hum, Brush karte hain hum

Fir khaate hain hum, Fir jaate hain hum

Chai banate hain hum, Use pite hain hum

Nahate hain hum, Fir taiyyar hote hain hum…’

Watch it here: (at your own risk):

Meanwhile, Pooja has turned off the comments section of her YouTube video but the video is now being shared on several social media platforms, making people laugh hard. Well, the internet has a lot to say about her new song.

”And we thought we are done with all the disasters in 2020,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Such an inspirational song. If you can survive this, then you can survive 2020 for sure. Thank you, Pooja for giving us hope.”

Check the hilarious comments here:

10 out of 10 for lyrics 😂😂 https://t.co/fHfOrZEIFv — Chandragupt (@being_gujjubhai) October 15, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Jo v bolo last wala line was very meaningful 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/A60udzbq8A — Subala💜ᴮᴱ⟭⟬ #1 (@SM_kmh_) October 15, 2020

2020 feels like an endless loop of Dhinchak Pooja songs — Darth Vader (@Silent_Gardn) October 16, 2020

When our grandkids start writing their dissertations about 2020, this will be the number 1 cultural product standing out.

Thank you Dhinchak Pooja.

Your poetry captures the mundane reality of this year. 2020, where even going to the loo deserves a mention in a song 🙏 https://t.co/YXKgA3qAdR — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 15, 2020

Nahi sun sakte ye hum,

Kaise sahenge ye hum,

Kaan band karte hai hum,

Phir bhi nikal jata hai dum… Boom thees… boom boom thees…. Boom thees. 😏😂 — Durgansh Dixit (@DurganshDixit) October 15, 2020

I am the most courageous man ever I watched whole video😖 pic.twitter.com/JwLWkC7X8W — Satya (@satyate1) October 15, 2020

Such a relatable song for all caste, creed, gender, age-groups, animals, human, living, non-living ..❤️ — Humor Being ☁️ (@followTheGupta) October 15, 2020

And we thought we are done with all the disasters in 2020. 🙄 https://t.co/1IBvXXCLdF — Nuvaid Vaidyaravida (@NuvaidV) October 15, 2020

Why should i suffer alone. Tum log bhi suno🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3up9wNnZsg — Dr. Ritvik sharma (@dr_saab12) October 15, 2020

Breaking : Many people rushed to emergency wards of hospitals after hearing Dhinchak Pooja's latest song https://t.co/QoYyGTXvwP pic.twitter.com/tPH0OLDbzS — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) October 15, 2020

Inhone gana gaya nahi hota toh humme pata hi nahi chalta ki hum ek din main kya kya kar lete hai!! Koi padmashree do pooja ko! — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Melz ♥ (@melz2604) October 16, 2020

Prior to this, she had also released a song titled Hoga Na Karona in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.