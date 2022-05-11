Viral Video: For social media users, Dhinchak Pooja is no unfamiliar name. The internet sensation and former ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant went viral a few years back with ‘Selfie Maine le li’. She followed this up with other numbers such as Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ka Shooter along with several Covid-themed songs in 2020. Well, she is now back with ‘Ek aur Selfie Lene Do’ 2.0. and it is as cringey as you expected it to be!Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Escapes Baggage, Takes Airport Officials on a Chase; Passengers in Splits. Watch

In a video uploaded on YouTube, she can be seen in a white dress, and taking selfies in front of replicas of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty. ‘Raat ke baj gay ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do. Baaki sab ko sone do, mujhko selfie lene do. Eiffel Tower ke saamne, Taj Mahal ke paas. Burj Khalifa ke neeche, Statue of Liberty ke saath,’ she sings while posing in front of the monuments with her phone.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered more than 21,000 views. Pooja has turned off the comments section of her YouTube video but the video is now being shared on several social media platforms, making people laugh hard. Netizens were quick to resort to memes and had a lot say about the new song.

One user on Twitter jokingly wrote, ”Aap roj song laya karo ma’am jindagi achi kategi.” Another commented, ”Hello Pooja, Duniya me kafi problems hai,jaldi se ek gana release kar do taki baki sari problem kam lagne lage…please…”

Last year, she had released another song called Dilon ka shooter hai mera scooter dilon ka shooter’ 2.0.