Viral Video Today: Giving your clothes to the local dhobi saves a lot of time and energy for people and also supports him. But have you ever seen your dhobi ironing your clothes? This one person did and thought he should show everyone how dhobis really steam press your clothes.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Juggles Football For 1 Minute Without Letting It Fall, Internet Calls Him Mini Ronaldo

The heavy coal that the dhobi uses in India is very effective for making the work shirts crisp and wrinkle-free. But it is heavy to handle and doesn’t come with a water spray in it like electric irons. So for steam pressing, people use a spray bottle and then iron their clothes. Even though this dhobi had a spray bottle near him, he chose to use this new and innovative technique to iron shirts which has left netizens absolutely disgusted. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries To Take Away Bride From Stage, Then Groom Does This Romantic Thing. Watch

A video uploaded on Instagram shows a dhobi taking water from a bowl in his mouth and spraying it on a customer’s shirt to ‘steam press’ it. The dhobi continues to spit water out of his mouth on the shirt as he folds it, not knowing that he’s being filmed. The video has gone viral with over 200k views. Instagram users were amused and disgusted by the video at the same time. Netizens compared the dhobi with the wrestler Triple H who uses water spits during his entry in matches. “No problem! Iron karne se germs khtam hojayegy,” a user jokingly commented. Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Dog Helps Woman With Her Laundry, Gives Her a High-Five | Watch

