Oscars 2022: On Monday, Oscars 2022 witnessed the most shocking moment when actor Will Smith stormed the stage and struck comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife. The disturbing incident took place when Chris joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and said that she was looking like GI Jane 2. The moment took the internet by storm, leaving viewers stunned while many were unable to figure if the stunt was scripted or genuine. Meanwhile, as the world remains divided over Smith's violent act, fans of animated sitcom Family Guy are claiming that the show predicted the on-stage assault of Chris Rock.

Several fans took to social media to point the similarities between the attack and a clip from Family Guy. In the said clip, Family Guy protagonist Peter Griffin can be seen angrily running up the aisle of a packed auditorium towards an unseen individual behind a microphone.

Will Smith’s Apology

After the controversy, The King Richard star has now publically apologised to the comedian on social media. In an Instagram post, he said that he is embarrassed by his actions but ‘a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for him to bear’. Notably, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia–a condition that causes hair loss, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

His post reads, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will Smith concluded his note saying, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will”

This isn’t the first time that a popular animated series has predicted future world events. Fans of The Simpsons noted that the show predicted the Russia-Ukraine crisis, US Capitol Hill violence, Richard Branson’s stint in space, Trump’s presidential victory, and 9/11 attacks, to name a few.