Viral Video: Some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile. One such inspiring story is of a differently-abled man who who runs a noodle stall and chooses to live his life with dignity instead of begging. The video shows the man seen stir-frying noodles at his roadside cart. With his left hand almost non-functional, he uses his right hand to stir and mix the noodles. Netizens were moved to see his determination and strong will, and hailed him for being such an inspiring example.Also Read - Patna Man Hides 50 Litres of Liquor Inside LPG Cylinder, Video Goes Viral | Watch

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Rahul Mishra with the caption, “It will cost you $0 to retweet. Responsibility.”

Watch the video here:

It will cost you $0 to retweet 💞 Responsibility 💔 pic.twitter.com/eJ3OwtFW1N — Rahul Mishra (@DigitalRahulM) April 5, 2022

The video has gone viral on social media and netizens are inspired by his example. Her integrity and honesty has won peoples’ hearts and many others said they couldn’t wait to meet him. Many enquired about the street food vendor’s location so that they could support his business by buying from him.

A user wrote, “Realize the value of your life. Value the things that are in your hands. Life is precious. Don’t fill it with tears and fear.” Another user said: “Definitely a poster boy for Aatmanirbhar Bharat! Salute to his incredible dedication and hard work to earn a living.” A third commented, ”Human grit never fails to amaze. Respect.” Yet another wrote, ”Must award him bharat Ratna, definitely his service with problem in hand to earn his living is incredible and remarkable achievement , standing ovation to him.”

Here are more reactions:

Salute to his incredible dedication and hard work to earn a living. https://t.co/VRabSJD7Fk — Sushant Y. (@bazarchaluchhe) April 14, 2022

An Inspiration for everyone! Salute for his dedication! https://t.co/9vBhW1rg9C — Sumeet Jindal (@write2sumeet) April 13, 2022

I really appreciate such strong person…. living life with honesty and hardwork — Jay Dwivedi (@Jay_Dwivedi_HR) April 6, 2022

This is so amazing, kudos to this guy, being into the same category feels great…can I get this Great person contact number, would like to meet him — Hemil parikh (@hemilparikh) April 14, 2022

May be you can give his location so people in surrounding areas can support him by having their meals at his place… — CA Prashant D'Mello (@PrashantMello) April 7, 2022

