Viral Video: Digital Content Creator Mimics Akshaye Khanna And Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing ‘Jyada Real Ho Gaya Bhai’ – WATCH

Digital content creator Raghav Sharma mimicked Akshaye Khanna from the film Dil Chahta Hai on Instagram - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: Akshaye Khanna who was regarded as a chocolate boy in the early 2000s, won hearts with his intense look, rolling eyes, and modest grin. A video shared by a digital content creator named Raghav Sharma is causing a stir on the internet with his unreal mimicry of the actor Akshaye Khanna from the movie Dil Chahta Hai. In the viral video, Raghav Sharma showed how Akshaye Khanna falls in love while dancing to the song ‘Wo ladki hai kahan.’ He wore a yellow bowl to represent the actor’s baldness. The digital content creator continued to grin exactly like the actor, the similarity was incredible, both in terms of body language and facial expression. The caption on the funny viral video read, “Akshaye Khanna’s Chocolate boy era >>.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHATTA HOTTIE HOTTIE (@raghav_sharmaaaaa)

The video went viral in no time as desi dropped heart and laughing emojis in the comment section. Netizens loved the accuracy pulled off by the content creator. Social media users loved every bit of the viral video and had a good laugh! One of the users wrote, “The expressions are way too similar.” Another user wrote, “The bowl on the head is sending me !!!!!!.” The third one wrote, “Real ID se aao Akshay Khanna…”

The viral video of Akshaye Khanna’s on-point mimicry has 12.9M views, 1.2M likes and 11.8K comments. Netizens heaped praise on the content creator and wrote, “Doing Akshay Khanna better than Akshay Khanna himself😭.” People also loved how Raghav Sharma found the right colour bowl to represent baldness and wrote, “Itna perfect colour ka bowl dhundhna is a TASK🙌😂😂.”

Bollywood impersonation videos are nothing new, but it’s rare to witness someone replicate the character so perfectly that you just cannot believe your eyes!

