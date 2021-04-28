Viral Video: With distressing developments of India’s second wave of Covid filling our social media timelines, we all need a positive dose of news from time to time to distract our minds and relieve stress. If you are also looking for something for a break, we have got just the right video for you. Recently, a video is going viral on social media showing an elderly woman enthusiastically dancing to an old Bollywood song. Also Read - Viral Video: Father Hugs Her Daughter & Then Thrashes Her With 'Chappal', Funny Vidai Goes Viral | Watch

A living example of the saying that age is just a number, the video clip shows the woman dancing to ‘Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra’, an evergreen classic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Throughout the video, she aces the steps perfectly, defying her age. Though her identity is not known, people on social media are loving her love and enthusiasm for dance and sharing the clip widely.

Watch the video here:

Last month too, a similar video had gone viral, showing a 62-year-old woman impressing the internet with her mesmerizing dance videos. Ravi Bala Sharma, often referred to as Dancing Dadi, who has 110K followers on Instagram, regularly posts videos of her dancing and grooving to music, that will surely soothe your soul. Her videos have earned praises from singer Diljit Dosanjh and choreographer Terence Lewis among others including Bollywood stars and popular social media influencers.