Viral Video: Wedding proposals are the best, aren’t they? A lot of time and effort goes in to planning the perfect proposal when the guy decides to go down on on knee to ask his/her lover’s hand in marriage. However, a guy’s dream of the perfect proposal was ruined when a Disneyland worker interrupted him. A video is going viral showing a man getting down on his knee to propose to his ladylove in front of the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. Visibly elated, his girlfriend opens the ring box, when suddenly an employee runs rapidly and snatches the ring from the man’s hand.Also Read - Viral Video: American YouTuber Orders Food In Fluent Tamil, Leaves Desis Amazed | Watch

The employee then asks the couple to capture the special moment on a different platform, saying: “Yes that’s great, but it’ll be even better over here”, followed by boos from the crowd.

Watch the video here:

Though the employee’s intent was noble, his timing was terribly wrong. Netizens slammed the employee for ruining the couple’s magical moment. A user wrote , “If this were me, I wouldn’t have even known they were an employee. I would have thought they were [a thief] because they just ripped a diamond ring out [of] my hands.” Another said: “Unbelievable. Bad manners and awful representation of the company he works for.” “Trying to figure out if dude was happier enforcing rules or ruining moment. He was legitimately happier for ruining the moment,” wrote a third.

After the incident, a Disney spokesperson apologised to the couple, Newsweek reported. “We regret how this was handled,” they said. “We have apologised to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”