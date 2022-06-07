Though the employee’s intent was noble, his timing was terribly wrong. Netizens slammed the employee for ruining the couple’s magical moment. A user wrote , “If this were me, I wouldn’t have even known they were an employee. I would have thought they were [a thief] because they just ripped a diamond ring out [of] my hands.” Another said: “Unbelievable. Bad manners and awful representation of the company he works for.” “Trying to figure out if dude was happier enforcing rules or ruining moment. He was legitimately happier for ruining the moment,” wrote a third.

After the incident, a Disney spokesperson apologised to the couple, Newsweek reported. “We regret how this was handled,” they said. “We have apologised to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”