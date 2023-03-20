Home

Viral Video: DJ Forgets To Play Bride’s Entry Song, This Is How She Reacts

Things sometimes don’t go exactly as planned.

Bride gets angry but manages her temper.

Viral Video: Any ceremony in the family requires a lot of planning, hard work, and coordination so that it is completed without any hassles. But no matter how hard you try to keep it as perfect as possible, something or the other makes the situation awkward. Marriage is one of those ceremonies for which the entire family starts planning and working much ahead of the designated day. It is especially true for the people of the moment, i.e., the bride and the groom, who want their special day to be a memorable one.

But as said, things sometimes don’t go exactly as planned. This is what we will see in this viral video that we are sharing with you. The video shows the bride giving instructions to the DJ to play a particular song that matches her entry on the scene. Then she asks her sister to do the same. After a few moments, she seems upset and angry at things not going as per plan.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding World (@weddingworldpage)

If wishes were horses! Nevertheless, one should take these moments in one’s stride and laugh them off because spoiling your mood and of others’ will only bring in negativity.

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Weddingworldpage, “Tag someone like her 😛😄”

surbhi_9710_, “Lets pray for the groom 🙏🤕”

cutieshruti, “Kisi ek bande ko pahle se hidayat deni pdegi apni sadi me 😂”

a.ish.au, “people acting like they wouldn’t get upset if it were them 🤣 start by actually getting married”

its_ricky143, “yeh fat jayegi ab agr jyada gussa dilaya isko 😂”

sonikaleekha, “Muje kyun ye normal lg rha hai..jyda bdi baat ni hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

glamupbyayushi, “😂😂 Wedding a have become a joke these days”

debahuti_chakravarty_, “Itni choti si baat par muh chala rahi hai yeh😮Hidden talent..idhar gussa, udhar hansi😮. Isske Dulha toh gaya..samjho. his shadi totally fail😂😢”

sumitbane, “The guys holding cot are Her sons i believe”

jneetuyadav, “M khud hu mne b same kia tha song chlao din shgna da😂😂😂”

theanurag.a, “Bina gane k entry le lo didi bed p konse gane bjne h 😂😂”

