Kalahandi: In a bizarre incident, a doctor beat up a young patient at Dharamgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Tuesday. A video of this incident went viral on social media. According to locals, a patient of Dharamgarh locality had gone to the hospital on Sunday at around 10.30 p.m. with the complaint of a severe stomach ache. As he could not find the doctor there, he raised his voice.Also Read - Pink Satin Dress From Zara Goes Viral on TikTok. Here's How Much It Costs in India

Watch the video here:

#Inhuman…

Doctor loosing his patience. Dr. Sailesh Kumar Dora thrashed patient inside hospital in Odisha's Kalahandi.

A doctor allegedly thrashed a patient at the Dharmagarh sub-divisional hospital last evening. @ICMRDELHI@HealthOdisha @nabadasjsg @MoSarkar5T pic.twitter.com/2EZjMkdrxf — Manas Behera @ANI (@manasbehera07) March 14, 2022

Later, an argument broke out between the patient and the doctor identified as Sailesh Kumar Dora at the hospital. Following which, Dora thrashed the patient.

“When I went to the hospital with severe stomach pain, no doctor was there to attend to me. When I asked the security guard, he said the doctor has gone to the washroom. After some time, someone from the medical staff injected two injections and I was on a stretcher. At that time, the doctor suddenly came to me and started beating me like anything,” alleged the victim, Mukesh Naik.

The patient and local people also staged a road blockade on Monday demanding the arrest of the doctor. Two different complaints have been filed by the doctor and patient in the local police station.

“We have registered a case and detained the physician on this incident. Further investigation is on,” said Dhiraj Kumar Chopdar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Dharamgarh.