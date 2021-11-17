Viral Video: Many Indians believe that cow dung and urine have healing properties but Science says otherwise. However, now a doctor has also come forward to support the claim. In a video going viral, the doctor identified as Dr Manoj Mittal can be seen eating cow dung, apparently at a cow shelter. In his Twitter profile, he has mentioned that he is an MBBS MD and is a child specialist in Haryana’s Karnal.Also Read - Why Should Humans Have All The Fun? Now, Lord Krishna Bhajans to be Played For Cows at UP Shelter Every Day

In the video, he first picks up the cow dung from the ground and puts it in his mouth. While he seemed to enjoy eating the cow dung, he also enlisted its benefits and said that drinking cow’s urine and eating cow dung keeps many serious diseases away. He further said that women should eat cow dung for normal delivery, and if they eat it, they will never have to go for a cesarean.

He says in the video, ‘Every part of Panchagavya obtained from the cow is very valuable for mankind. See, if we eat cow dung, then our body and mind become pure. Our soul becomes pure. Once it enters our body, it purifies our body.”

Watch the video here:

After a video of the doctor went viral on social media, people raised various questions. While only a few agreed with what he was saying, majority of people questioned his doctor’s degree and mocked him. One user wrote, ”Indian Medical council should take note of this and cancel his license for practicing medical profession. As a pediatrician, he should not prescribe gobar to small innocent kids..”

Here are more reactions:

Oh my God. I am short of words. https://t.co/fDFFcoPcp5 — A Skin Doctor (@askindoctor) November 16, 2021

Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Bullshit .. https://t.co/qjCIton2Zw — Conjivaram Rajan Gopalakrishnan (@conjivaram) November 17, 2021

Vomiting ho gayi muzhe ye dekh kar

. Kitni andhshradha .body ka waste material insan khane laga to pata nahi konse collage me padhai ki hai is doctor https://t.co/U1a52Pk1z0 se achha hai ki ye anpad hi reheta .@ravishndtv @RahulGandhi @sandeep_news24 @india.kya se kya ho gaya . https://t.co/fu8rhKpAEl — Bhartiya Nari (@BhartiyaNarii9) November 16, 2021

Doctor uncle ne gobar ke upar cheese, butter, chocolate ghiss lena tha video ki reach badha dete YouTube waale.

🧀🧈🍫💩 https://t.co/drhY3gIQQe — Chewy Suárez Kumar 🏐 (@Chewy_Suarez_) November 16, 2021

Hello friends, gobar kha lo…..aur World Hunger ko dur karo https://t.co/CLeboRxfwN — Faisal (@itsmeFSL) November 16, 2021

Note: India.Com doesn’t claim the authenticity of this video.