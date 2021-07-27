California: An orthopedic surgeon and a TikTok star, has claimed that he can make people taller by up to 5.6 inches by stretching their limbs. 45-year-old surgeon Shabab Mahboubian, further claimed that he has been performing height-lengthening surgeries for more than 10 years. He has gone viral worldwide since the claims.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Amazing Dance Underwater, Video Will Leave You Awestruck | Watch

“For the past few years, I have been able to not only make people taller and walk normally, but I have also been able to raise patients’ confidence and help them achieve their lifelong goals. Many people have always dreamt of being taller and I feel humbled to be able to permanently make people taller,” Dr. Shabab Mahboubian told LadBible.

He can stretch patients’ limbs by up to 5.6 inches, and charges as much as $155,000 (£112,100) for the procedure. Also popular on social media, the viral doctor keeps posting videos of his procedures on his Instagram handle heightlengthening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shahab Mahboubian (@heightlengthening)

According to The Sun, Doctor Mahboubian uses ‘magnetic nails’ to perform height-lengthening surgery, which he has been practising for over ten years. The surgery involves cutting through the bone of a person and adding an adjustable ‘nail’ for lengthening the femurs. He charges $75,000 for lengthening of femurs, $85,000 for lengthening of tibias and a combined package for $155,000.

After the surgery, it takes at least three-four months until the patients can walk without assistance, and six to eight months until they’re ready to do any sport. Dr Mahboubian performs between 30 and 40 such procedures every year.

Here are some more videos of the procedure:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shahab Mahboubian (@heightlengthening)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shahab Mahboubian (@heightlengthening)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shahab Mahboubian (@heightlengthening)