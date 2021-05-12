Viral Video: As Indians across the country run from pillar to post to procure medicines, oxygen to save their lives of loved ones, many heartbreaking and tragic stories have left us feeling pained and stressed. With distressing developments of India’s second Covid wave filling our social media timelines, we all need a positive dose of news from time to time to keep going. To spread some positivity and hope, a doctor on Tuesday shared an uplifting video on Instagram showing recovered Covid patients who defeated the virus and bounced back stronger. Also Read - Chennai Railway Police Dance to ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to Raise Awareness on COVID-19, Video Goes Viral | Watch

The video features patients smiling and flashing victory signs, exemplifying hope that the virus can be defeated. The background music is Kesari’s emotional song by B Praak, ‘Teri Mitti’, which was released last year as a tribute to the frontline healthcare workers and doctors who are tirelessly working for the welfare of the people.

Sharing the video, Dr. Aashiket Sable wrote, ”Hope. Trust. Faith. Positivity. One smile can’t change the world, but all these put together can definitely change ours! ❤️ Tried to catch a few heartwarming glimpses of these warriors, who presented with severe symptoms, but defeated the virus and bounced back stronger than ever! I understand that there are a lot of issues going on in our country, which need to be addressed as soon as possible.

A lot of negativity, depression, and chaos all around. But let’s promise ourselves today, to be a little more positive, to be a little more hopeful, than what we were yesterday! Like these people here, let’s smile a little more!”

As frontline doctors, these smiles are all we live for. They give us hope in such times of despair, and make everything we do day-in and day-out totally worth it! Anything for these smiles! ANYTHING. ❤️ Safe to say that this part of my life, this little part, is called ‘happiness’! I hope this reel made you happy too! Because sometimes, against all odds, all we can do is hope, trust, have faith, and stay positive! We got this!- the caption further reads.

Despite being under immense pressure and stress, frontline workers, doctors and healthcare professionals all over the world have been serving patients day and night, while risking themselves to the deadly virus.

Hats off to their efforts!