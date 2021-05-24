Be it, doctors, patients, health care workers, or any other frontline workers, the COVID-19 global pandemic has brought intense stress to the lives of all. The healthcare workers are working day and night, putting their own lives at risk with a selfless determination just for the sake of saving lives. And, amidst all these, the doctors and nurses are not only curing their COVID patients with medicines but also trying to take full care of the mental health of each and every patient. They are doing every bit possible for them to lift the spirits of the patients and cheer them up. Several videos of such efforts where doctors and nurses are dancing and singing to entertain the patients and make them smile have gone viral on social media. And, in one such video that has gone viral recently, a team of doctors and final year medical students spreading positivity at a hospital in Gujarat’s Surat is winning hearts. Also Read - Swab Breaks Inside Woman's Nose During RT-PCR Test, Kin Attack Doctor and Paramedical Staff

The video post was shared on Instagram by a user named Anu Lapsiwala who is medical student as well as trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She posted the series of video with the caption, “HAUSLA. To all these beautiful smiles! I bet the effort has been worth it all…Happier and proud of all the doctors, Nurses and Masi….who have been working 24*7 to make everyone out there healthier….! These days spent made me realise to never lose hope…Hope is all you need. STRONGER TOGETHER!!” Also Read - Viral Video: Madurai Couple Gets Married on Plane to Avoid Covid Restrictions

In her post, the user shared around 5 different videos from the civil hospital in Surat which shows the hospital staff singing and dancing to songs of the music legend Kishore Kumar. In the first video, we can see several patients clapping while “Hanuman Chalisa” is being played in the background. In the second video, several nurses wearing PPE kit can be seen singing around a patient, “Sabse pyaar kaun hai“. Meanwhile, another video show nurses singing, “Meri Saamne Waali Khidki Main” for the patients. In the last video, one can see, a female nurse in PPE kit dancing to “Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si” another song sung by Kishore Kumar.