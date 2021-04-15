A video of a group of doctors dancing to the tune of ‘Let the Music Play’ is going crazily viral on social media. The viral video shows five young medicos from Kerala’s Kollam Medical College wearing green scrubs and dancing. The video which was shot in the hospital corridor was posted on social media with the hashtag #WhyShouldntMedicosDance. And, if you’re wondering what’s with the hashtag, then let us tell you that the video was shot in support of the two medicos from Thrissur Medical College — Naveen K Razak and Janaki Omkumar, whose viral video of dancing to the tune of the 1978 Boney M hit Rasputin was trolled. Also Read - ‘Rasode me kaun tha’ Fame Yashraj Mukhate Meets and Chats with A R Rahman, Says 'Finally Met God'| Watch

The video of doctors grooving to 'Let the Music Play' was posted on Twitter by users named The Man in Black and another user named Groovy with the caption, "Another edition is out. Never knew Doc(s) or Med(s) r so cool. The video has garnered over 109K views and nearly 6K likes so far.

Watch:

On March 23, Razak had uploaded a 30-second video on Instagram, where he and Omkumar and can be seen dancing to the song ‘Rasputin‘ by the Euro-Caribbean band Boney M, as part of the popular Rasputin challenge that was trending on social media globally. Their video went viral and the duo received lots of praises for their attempt to lift spirits of people amid the pandemic, however, they were soon subjected to communal attacks, reportedly because Razak’s name suggests that he is a Muslim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen K Razak (@naveen_k_razak)

The duo was criticised by one lawyer named Krishna Raj. He shared a still from the Rasputin video on Facebook and wrote “Smell something fishy. Would be good if Janaki’s parents take note of this. Didn’t Nimisha’s mother prove that one doesn’t need to be sad if one is cautious? We can pray for Janaki’s father Omkumar and (her) mother.” Raj’s communal comment regarding the duo’s dance video soon created an outrage and student unions of various colleges came out in support of Janaki and Naveen. Many student unions even organised similar dance competitions to send their message against hate.

Speaking to Indian Express, Janaki said, “I read his (the lawyer’s) comments just when our exams had started and we didn’t take it seriously. Later, we realised that it had snowballed into a huge controversy. But right from the beginning, we were very cool about it and so were our families. The remarks show his (the lawyer’s) thinking.”

She also spoke to another English daily and said, “We look at the brighter side of this and don’t really care about what a few people have been commenting. There are so many positive comments, so we are not worried about what a few might want to say.”

While Janaki is a third-year MBBS student, Naveen is in the final year and both of them are members of the medical college’s dance group named Vikings.