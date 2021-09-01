Viral Video: An adorable yet hilarious video has captured the moment a dog wandered into a live weather forecast in search of treats. Notably, Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News, was on-air describing the weekend weather forecast for areas in Canada on August 28, when his Goldendoodle, named Storm, strutted right on camera. After entering the frame, he casually walked around in hopes of getting treats. Despite his dog’s unexpected appearance, Farnell continued to deliver the news, and even managed to throw Storm some treats from off-camera.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl's Head Hangs Upside Down From Ceiling Like a Horror Movie Scene, Internet Freaks Out | Watch

“Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some treats, walking on thin air,” Farnell can be heard saying in the viral clip. A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ”My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier.”

Watch the video here:

My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7 — rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

Ever since Storm’s cameo, the internet can’t help but fall in love with him. Since being shared, the video has been viewed around 1.9 million views and has gotten thousands of retweets. People showered love on the adorable doodle, with many opining that the weather report was only made better by his appearance. Many urged the media company to make the pooch a regular.

One user wrote, ” “What a good boy. He doesn’t really interrupt him, just watches his owner and checks out the scene.” Notably, Storm has made several cameos in Global News forecasts in the past and had also gone viral in 2012 after appearing behind the anchor’s desk.

“What a cutie. And so well mannered! My dog would be whining and huffing and puffing for more treats,” another reacted.

See how people have reacted to the viral clip:

Who needs a weather man when you can have a weather dog https://t.co/242NkYkSCE — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 31, 2021

I demand all weather forecasts involve pets from now on https://t.co/G9G2kpu7SI — Abbie Bennett (@AbbieRBennett) August 31, 2021

Omg the funniest thing i've seen in a while https://t.co/CArxFZjZza — Immie (@Immie_A) August 31, 2021

what a cutie pie😭😭 https://t.co/jQWpPQqxBg — president of the homie hoppersᥫ᭡ (@VIOLENTLYSEXY) August 31, 2021

Love the dog stealing the show! 😍 https://t.co/gmeTpm9UG3 — Just As I Am (@GreaterGlory20) September 1, 2021