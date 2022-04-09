It has been over a month and a half since Russia invaded Ukraine. With Russia continuing to destroy cities and take them, hundreds of thousands of people have either left Ukraine, or are in bomb shelters and many were separated from their families. Viral videos surfaced where kids were seen travelling to neighbouring countries such as Poland alone. Amid this, many pets were left behind or separated from their owners too.Also Read - 'Holo Mehenga Dher Petrol Sajni': Bihar Boy's Song Makes Internet Crazy | Watch Viral Video

A new video is going viral on social media that will surely pull on your heartstrings. The video shows a dog reuniting with its owner after being separated for a long period of time in war-torn city of Bucha in Ukraine. It was shared by Battalion of Kastus Kalinouski, the volunteer organisation from Belarus working to help the people stuck in Ukraine.

The video shows a white and black dog named Nessie running towards its owner after seeing him. The dog jumps at its owner and snuggles with him while whimpering. Meanwhile, the owner looks overjoyed on being reunited with his dog. He keeps on petting the dog, thanks the soldier who helped the dog get there and takes a selfie of their reunion. The video, which left netizens teary-eyed, has received over 43k views so far.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Батальён Кастуся Каліноўскага (@belwarriors)

What are your thoughts on the video?