Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also full of love and kindness. That’s the reason why adorable clips of doggos are the most-watched and loved animal videos on the internet. One such video that will definitely make you smile is of a pet dog crashing the dance floor and stealing the show as it dances with the bride on her wedding day. The super-excited dog jumps around on the stage and lovingly barks at the bride. The dog also performs a few adorable tricks with its human, earning claps from the audience. Both of them then adorable dance with each other, and the sweet moment is just too good to miss!Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Girl Plays Piano Lying Upside Down, Incredible Talent Wows The Internet | Watch

Twitter user @Animalesybichos shared the short clip and it has gone massively viral online. Also Read - Viral Video: People Play Music on Ola Electric Scooter After Power Cut Interrupts Dandiya Event in Gujarat | Watch

PET DOG DANCES WITH THE BRIDE: WATCH VIDEO

The video has garnered a whopping 2 million views, and more than 11,000 retweets.

Many absolutely loved the sweet little family, while others said that dogs are just like little children at a wedding. Others said that humans don’t deserve the unconditional and innocent love of a dog. One user jokingly wrote, “Ngl that dog dances better than me.” Another commented, “That’s awesome,” while a third wrote, “The best dancing partner.’ “Beautiful. Congratulations to the three of you.” wrote a fourth user.