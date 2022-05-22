Viral Video Today: Summers, especially amid the heatwave in India, can be gruesome sometimes. If this weather is really hot for humans, imagine how bad it gets for our furry friends. During hot super summer days, you can even take a cold shower twice or thrice a day. So why should dogs, who are covered with fur, get to take a bath only in a few days? This dog took matters into his own hands and went for a dip in cold water on a hot summer day.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Leaves Wedding To Save Dog From Drowning, Internet Hails Him as Hero. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’, that regularly shares adorable and positive viral videos from around the internet. The video has received over 549k views and 35k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Climbs on Dog To Steal a Bag of Chips From Shop. Watch

It shows a brown-coloured german shepherd dog climbing into a big wooden bucket full of cold water by himself. The adorable doggo is then seen fully submerging himself in the water and playing under the tap. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Meets Favourite Cartoon Character at Disneyland, Her Reaction is Too Cute to Miss. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Adorable, wasn’t it?