Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral on social media that will surely put a smile on your face. Corgi's are one of the cutest little dogs to have as your pet and this video shows an adorable pup acting naughty.

The video was shared on the pet dog’s page ‘corgibobaa’. It has received 1.2 million views and 138k likes. According to the Instagram page, the dog named Boba lives in Los Angeles, California, US. The reel shows the Corgi driving his red-coloured toy car, that seems to be operated by remote control. He is then stopped by a man dressed in a police officer’s uniform. But as soon the dog is being fined for violating some traffic rules, he runs away. Also Read - Baby Chimpanzee Plays With Tiger Cubs, Viral Video Will Make You Go Aww. Watch

Netizens found the reel hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis and jokes. “He is just answering his call to be a new F1 safety driver,” a user commented. “After watching this, my corgi says she needs one,” another user commented. “Living the GTA life,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Golden Retriever Dog Dressed As 'Bat Dog' For Halloween Will Melt Your Heart

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG RUNS AWAY FROM COPS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗷOᗷᗩ ボバ (@corgibobaa)

Lol!