Viral Video Today: Dogs are not only loyal, protective and loving but highly intelligent as well. They have proven this time and time again when they save babies from danger or even while reacting to their owners speaking to them. You might have seen the film 101 Dalmatians where the dogs escape the house and their kidnapped puppies manage to escape too. A similar video is going viral on social media but it’s not a scene from a movie but real life.Also Read - Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Bursts Into Tears After Watching ‘777 Charlie’, Recalls Late Pet Dog

A white and black dog was caught on camera successfully escaping from a backyard. The dog removed an open lock with his nose. He lifted the door handle and unlocked it with his nose. He then opened the door with a paw halfway and went outside towards freedom. Also Read - New York Woman Reunites With Lost Dog, Thanks to Hollywood Actress Hilary Swank

The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Yoda4ever’ which regularly shares cute animal videos. It has received over 12k views and 860 likes. Netizens found the video hilarious and commented calling the boy ‘smart’ and ‘clever’. Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Enters House in Nashik Village & Kills Pet Dog, Terrifying Attack Caught On CCTV | Watch

Watch the viral video here:

Funny, wasn’t it?