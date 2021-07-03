The Internet is filled with fun-filled videos of animals and birds and their interesting activities. One such video from the animal world that has left netizens on social media platforms impressed recently is that of a dog feeding milk to a baby goat from a feeding bottle. The short video of the two animals was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden who keeps posting such videos of interest. The viral video was shared with the caption, “Good Boy”. Also Read - Desi Mom Who Roasted Rs 35,000 Gucci Belt, Styles it With a Saree; Photo Goes Viral

The short undated video clip shows a dog holding a feeding bottle in its mouth as a baby goat can be seen drinking milk from it. The video shows the paternal side of the dog as it feeds the hungry baby goat. This cute video is the best thing you will watch on the internet today and we assure you this will definitely brighten up your day.