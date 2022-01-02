A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that is making netizens say ‘we don’t deserve dogs’. The adorable video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Buitengebieden’ and has received over 7.47 lakh views and nearly 48,000 likes. “This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs,” reads the caption of the video.Also Read - Tigress Attacks Dog In Front Of Tourists In Ranthambore National Park | Watch Viral Video Here

In the video, a golden labrador can be seen approaching a homeless man sitting on a street. The man was looking the other way so the dog stared at him for a while. A few seconds later, the dog gave the man a much-needed hug. The man hugged and cuddled the dog for a long time.

Watch the viral video here:

This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/uGWL351fCR — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 30, 2021

The adorable video won thousands of hearts online as Twitter users flooded the comments with love and appreciation for the loving dog.

“Actually, I think this is something that needs to be seen for two reasons. First and foremost, an example that homeless are still people in need of love and affection. Secondly, to show animals are awesome and love unconditionally,” a user said.

Another user commented, “We don’t deserve dogs.” Here are some of the comments from the post:

Speaking from experience, there are very few things in life better than an animal offering compassion and love in their hugs. Their love is pure and selfless and we are all the better for experiencing it. pic.twitter.com/xYkl2BVFn8 — Rochelle Albee (@FooforDave) December 30, 2021

ActuallyI think this is something that needs to be seen for two reasons. First and foremost, an example that homeless are still people in need of love and affection. Secondlyto show animals are awesome and love unconditionally. — Mike Greene (@fyrmikey) December 30, 2021

dogs are so much nicer than people — Karina Kilmore Author (@KilmoreKarina) December 30, 2021

We don’t deserve dogs — Nunya Biznez (Jan) (@BiznezNuna) December 30, 2021

Animals are absolutely the best!!! — Meidas_Robin#MeidasMighty (@Cat_DogHouse) December 30, 2021