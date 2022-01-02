A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that is making netizens say ‘we don’t deserve dogs’. The adorable video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Buitengebieden’ and has received over 7.47 lakh views and nearly 48,000 likes. “This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs,” reads the caption of the video.Also Read - Tigress Attacks Dog In Front Of Tourists In Ranthambore National Park | Watch Viral Video Here
In the video, a golden labrador can be seen approaching a homeless man sitting on a street. The man was looking the other way so the dog stared at him for a while. A few seconds later, the dog gave the man a much-needed hug. The man hugged and cuddled the dog for a long time. Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Enters Home and Attacks Pet Dog. What Happens Next Will Shock You
Watch the viral video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Dog Has Fun Getting Wrapped Up Like a Christmas Present. Watch
The adorable video won thousands of hearts online as Twitter users flooded the comments with love and appreciation for the loving dog.
“Actually, I think this is something that needs to be seen for two reasons. First and foremost, an example that homeless are still people in need of love and affection. Secondly, to show animals are awesome and love unconditionally,” a user said.
Another user commented, “We don’t deserve dogs.” Here are some of the comments from the post: