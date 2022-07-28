Viral Video Today: Who needs to go out of the house for walking in the park or jumping in the lake when you have the house of your dreams with a huge garden and a massive swimming pool. Dogs are often seen enjoying going down a slide in the playground but this lucky pet dog has a huge slide in his own house. That’s not it, the slide goes into the pool, another one of the favourite places of dogs.Also Read - Viral Video: Playful Crow Teases Sleepy Cat, Video Will Make You Laugh Out Loud | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ that regularly posts cute and funny animal videos. It has received over 2.4 million views 64k likes. The clip shows a golden retriever going down a huge blue slide that starts from his garden and ends in the pool. The dog then adorably swims in the pool. The clip ends with the dog coming out of the pool to go down the slide another time. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Plays The Tune of RHTDM's Zara Zara on Flute, Mesmerises The Internet | Watch

Don’t we all just want to slide and chill in the pool like this dog? For that reason this clip is a total vibe and netizens agree. Twitter users found the video hilarious and shared some similar videos they found in the internet. Also Read - Viral Video: Monk Climbs Mountain on Foot As Woman Climbs With Safety Harness and Ropes. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Aren’t you jealous of the dog?!