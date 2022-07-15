Viral Video: Internet is full of funny animal content, and of course, dog videos are the most popular ones. Dogs are one of the most adorable animals, and their super cute antics are a delight to watch. One such video of a pack of a dog having fun while taking bath is going viral, and making people smile. In the video, the happy dog splashes around in water in a big tub, as he takes bath. In general, dogs generally love rivers, lakes, the sea and swimming pools because they’re so much fun and cool us down.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Dog Helps Woman With Her Laundry, Gives Her a High-Five | Watch

The video was shared by a Twitter account called Buitengebieden which often shares heartwarming animal videos. The video was captioned as, “Hot Days.”

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 1.2 million views and more than 8000 retweets. Users loved the video and the cute dog. One user wrote, “Pooch really works that water into a lather.” Another commented, “I could watch this all day!” A third said, “Absolutely beautiful. This makes my heart smile.”

See more reactions:

I could watch this all day! https://t.co/kSM5Ldq5Qx — Jane Elizabeth (@JaneElizabeth04) July 14, 2022

Absolutely beautiful. This makes my heart smile. https://t.co/74rFFpYEuC — Derek Favretto ❤️🖤 (@Favretto) July 13, 2022

Nothing beats stress like watching animal videos. And that’s the reason, animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. These cute videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.