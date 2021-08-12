Glasgow: A video has captured the adorable moment that a dog stepped in to help two women after their car got stuck in flood waters in Glasgow. Notably, parts of Scotland have been hit by heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms amid a yellow weather warning. Recently when two people got stuck in their car in a flooded street, a woman called Lori Gillies came to their rescue along with her dog, Puck.Also Read - Nothing Like a Dog's Love: 2 Pet Dogs in UP Fight With Snake For Hours to Save Owner, Die After Being Bitten As Lori struggled to push out the car, the dog refused to be an inactive bystander and lent a helpful paw. The video shows Gillies pushing the car out of the deep flood waters to higher ground, while her pet swims around her and put his paws onto the back of the vehicle. The video of the clip was shared on Facebook by Lori Gillies, the owner of Puck, a springer spaniel. She shared the video and wrote, “Just doing a good deed – helping this car and its owners get to drier land. Puck really is the best dog in the whole wide world.”

Watch the video here:

The adorable dog has impressed netizens and the heartwarming video accumulated over 250k views and thousands of shares.

Apart from the adorable gesture by the dog, the man’s narration of the incident has also left netizens amused. In the 1.35-minute clip, he can be heard saying, “You have actually got the dog swimming now and she’s trying to give it a push. She’s asking ‘is the handbrake off?’. Handbrakes off and now she’s going to push.”

After the joint rescue, Gillies rewarded her dog with a special dinner treat of meat and gravy.

“Puck and I were out on our usual walk and there was a car that was stuck in the water. There were two women inside and I went down to give them a hand. Puck was just swimming next to me and I took my phone out to video him and then he started pushing. Once the handbrake was off it was just a quick push or two and then it started rolling,” she told Daily Record.

Well, he surely deserves it!