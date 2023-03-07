Home

Viral

Our pets brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts.

Dog Is Hit By Toy Car, Limps, Falls Down; Netizens Say Oscar-Winning Performance | Watch

Viral Video: Our pets are more than just pets. They are our companions, friends, buddies, babies, family members, siblings, and whatnot! They brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts.

One video that is going viral shows a pet dog being hit by a small toy car and after getting hit, it limps a bit and falls on the floor, as if it has passed out.

The video is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden @buitengebieden with the caption, “And the Oscar goes to… ”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/BptA6qh1Iz — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 5, 2023

The video has received 4 million views and the comment section is flooded with adorable and amusing comments.

Sharing a few with you.

Tim Bebawi @TimBebawi Replying to @buitengebieden, “Bruh that hurt me. That is literally what happens when I stub my pinky toe. This dogs whole life changed.”

Barry Shafer @barryshafer Replying to @buitengebieden, “Hilarious!!! ”

Flav (He/Him) @FlavNYC Replying to @buitengebieden, “Did he wink before collapsing? ”

〆✌︎(‘ω’)✌︎♥️✨@4guardian_angel Replying to @buitengebieden, “ Bow wow ！I’m injured ”

Thomas Ian Russell‏ @ThomasIanRusse5 Replying to @buitengebieden, “”Meryl Streep, eat your heart out!””

chip evans @realChipEvans Replying to @buitengebieden, “Oscar winning performance!! ”

Jeremy Bikman @JBikman Replying to @buitengebieden, “…Lebron?”

JustJeff @JeffCO66 Replying to @buitengebieden, “It’s ready to play European soccer.”

Arjan @Arjan69427756 Replying to @buitengebieden, “That last look clearly said: “Call my lawyer.”

george martin @gajmartin Replying to @buitengebieden, “Behind every great actor is a great costume designer!”

