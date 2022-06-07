Viral Video: Needless to say, the bond between a child and a dog is very special. Dogs usually become the baby’s most favourite and loyal companion and also a good friend to play with. One such bond was witnessed between a baby and her pet dog in a video that is going viral on Instagram. The video shows a cute baby as she walks towards a large black dog named Emmy. She tries to touch and pet the dog but falls down. In an adorable gesture, the dog also lays down after seeing the baby.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Tries Pizza For The First Time, Her Reaction is Super Relatable. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by emmy_the_newf, with a text that reads, “Emmy’s like, ok I’ll lay down too,” says a text insert on the video. “When baby falls down, so does Emmy,” says the caption of the video along with a laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E M M Y 🖤🐾 (@emmy_the_newf)

The video has gone viral, and people the adorable bond between the dog and the baby. One user wrote, ”Gosh that dog is gorgeous,” while another wrote, ”I’ve noticed that she hardly ever gets too close to big doggy… she just calmly walks up on him while he is chillin’, then she’ll touch him once and run off run.” A third mentioned, ”y bear does the same. if there are small babies, he lies down and plays lying down.”

According to the Instagram bio, Emmy, the dog, lives in Chicago and it is training to become a therapy dog according to its Instagram bio. According to Science, a pet animal greatly contributes to a child’s social and educational development as it forces them to take up responsibilities, and improves family togetherness.