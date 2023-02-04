Viral Video: Dog Impresses Netizens With Its Exceptional Balancing Skills – Watch

Home

A viral video of a dog balancing a ball on his head has the internet super impressed with its skills - Watch here:

Viral Video: Feeling blue? All you need is an adorable dog video holding a ball up on his head to cheer yourself up. A dog balanced the ball on his head when it was thrown at him in the video, now going viral. Not only that, but the lovely dog also carried the ball on his head and went about tossing it. A Twitter user dropped the cute dog video and captioned it, “Skills.. 💪.” In the viral video, the guy threw the ball into the air, and a dog balanced it on his head. The dog played with the ball for a while and carried it on his head. The ball was returned to his trainer after the dog played and had his little share of fun with it.

A dog balancing the ball went viral in no time and has over 790K views and 4k+ retweets. Several users dropped loving emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Serious Skills.” Another user wrote, “The dog is amazing.” Many users found it cute and amazing, and we cannot agree more!

This dog’s balancing video is one of those videos that makes you amaze in incredible ways! What did you think about it?