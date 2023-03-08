Viral Video: Dog Is Very Excited To See Video Of Herself Winning Dog Games | Watch

Home

Our pets mean so much to us that they become our companions, friends, buddies, babies, family members, siblings, and whatnot!

Viral Video: Our pets mean so much to us that they become our companions, friends, buddies, babies, family members, siblings, and whatnot! They have an uncanny knack to brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts.

One such funny act of a dog is going viral on social media. The video shows a pet dog getting very excited as it watches the footage of a tournament for dogs where it emerged as the winner.

The video is shared on Twitter by Funnyman @fun4laugh with the caption, “love this”.

It is really awesome to see a pet dog so excited by watching the video of herself. As we discussed that our pets are our best buddies and for many, they are much more than that, they are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family, and how they amaze us with their exceptional skills which take us by surprise.

The video has received a good response from the users. Sharing a few comments with you.

Joe Dugan @JoeDugan11 Replying to @fun4laugh, “Good doggie 🎉💖🐶”

Julio Cesar @JulioCe91766621 Replying to @fun4laugh and @InSitgesWeTrust, “👑🐶❤️

CriticalThinkingRequiresAnOpenMind @cldsellars Replying to @fun4laugh, “❤️ lol”

LooseyGoosey @Northdallas4u Replying to @fun4laugh and @BrightlyAgain, “I love this”

just b real @CaraCsalemi Replying to @fun4laugh, “This is awesome! Love it!”

Linda White @RealLindaWhite Replying to @fun4laugh, “Sweet and an amazing run! CONGRATS to both of you.”

W-e- @we_fun_designs Replying to @fun4laugh, “How to cheer yourself 😊🐾”

SB @isbhowmick Replying to @fun4laugh, “Question: Does the dog realize it’s him on the television or is he jumping up and down just by looking at another dog that looks like him, doing all the running around? 🤔 either way, cute video 😍🥰”

