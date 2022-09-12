Viral Video: Cases of dog attack have been on a rise not only in Delhi-NCR, but several other states too. In the latest incident, a boy on a bicycle was attacked by a stray dog in a village in Kerala’s Kozhikode and the clip is now viral on social media. Posted on Reddit under r/kerala, the 51-second video clip shows the boy entering a lane on a bicycle when the dog attacked him. The CCTV installed in the area captured the footage.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Distracted By Woman Asking For Help, Loses Wallet To Chorni. Watch

According to local media reports, the boy is a student of Class 7 and the incident took place on Sunday afternoon. The clip shows the boy stopping his bicycle close to a home. Other children also come out to greet him. But then a black stray dog suddenly comes out of nowhere and pounces on the boy and bits him on the hand. The boy falls to the ground in shock while the dog keeps growling with its jaw firmly on the boy's hand. The other scared children rush back inside their homes.

WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO HERE:

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

The boy tries to escape but the dog’s jaw grip proves to be too strong for him. He gets up but falls again. The boy once again gets up and runs inside the house with the dog refusing to let go his arm. When the boy enters the house, the dog finally lets him go and runs away. A few seconds later, another dog is seen crossing the house, followed by a few concerned locals who enter the house to check on the boy.

SEVERAL DOG-BITE CASES IN DELHI-NCR

Several cases of dog-bite have been reported in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the recent days. Last week, a pet dog attacked a boy inside the lift of a housing society in Ghaziabad and its video went viral on social media. Another similar incident was reported from Noida. In the light of these cases, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has asked residents to get their pets registered and warned that action can be taken for non-compliance of the norm.