Viral Video Today: Sometimes a funny dog video is all it takes to make you a smile and uplift your mood. A hilarious video of a dog trying to lick meat from a TV is going viral that will surely do the trick. The video was posted on Twitter by a user called ‘MyChinaTrip’. It has received 9.1 million views and 66k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Giraffe Helps Baby Deer By Removing Branch Stuck On His Head. Watch

The video shows a pet husky of a Chinese household licking the TV screen as someone places pieces of juicy red meat on a plate. Even though the meat is inside the TV and not real, the dog keeps licking the TV screen for a good minute even though he probably can’t taste anything except dust. While this is obviously hilarious, there are more strange things happening in the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Dance To Barso Re At Times Square, Clip Has 12 Million Views. Watch

Another pet dog, a golden retriever, has his head against a wall beside the TV and is just sitting there still. This owner has the funniest and the most entertaining pets of all time, don’t you think? Also Read - Viral Video of Orangutan Smoking in Vietnam Zoo Sparks Twitter Outrage. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

This is Damn delicious!😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/qCipKbKiCs — Sharing travel (@MyChinaTrip) June 19, 2022

Here’s a video of the second dog in the background who had his head against the wall. The retriever can be seen copying a yoga teacher on TV by doing the downward dog pose just like her.

This is Damn delicious!😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/qCipKbKiCs — Sharing travel (@MyChinaTrip) June 19, 2022

Funny, wasn’t it?