Viral Video Today: A adorable video is going viral that has become a source for many on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by ‘Goodable’ and has received more than 548k views and 24k likes. The video shows a female service dog meeting her favourite cartoon character – Tigger from the popular cartoon series ‘Winnie The Pooh’.Also Read - Viral Video: Noida Man Takes Pet Dog to Kedarnath Shrine & Gets Tilak Put on Him, Furious Priests File FIR | Watch

The dog named Gloria looked super cute in a Snow White costume for her trip to Disneyland. Her human family recorded her reaction when a person dressed as Tigger the Tiger surprised her. The clip shows Tigger approaching Gloria by dancing in front of her, showing that he’s excited to meet her. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Raises 3 Tiger Cubs Abandoned By Their Mother, Netizens Call It Pure Love. Watch

Tigger then gives a long and warm hug to the good girl and pets her. Gloria seems happy to meet the Disney character as she wags her tails and goes right into his arms to hug him. Tigger could then be seen rubbing the dog’s belly and she was so happy that she lied on the ground and started licking Tigger as he petted her. Also Read - Viral Video: Pet Dog Surfs Ocean Alone On Paddleboard Like A Pro | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

This is Gloria, a service dog. On a recent trip to Disneyland, she got to meet her favorite character. She's the goodest girl. ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/6Myfi2iAwn — Goodable (@Goodable) May 16, 2022

Adorable, wasn’t it?