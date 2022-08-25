Muzaffarpur: The internet is a storehouse of interesting, fascinating and weird videos. One such video has surfaced from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar where a strange animal was caught on camera. In the video, the animal was trying to snoop around an abandoned room, as it swiftly climbs on the wall rack. Some people called it a dog, while some thought it’s a mongoose. Others were just plain confused and stumped to to what animal it is. Meanwhile, many people gathered there to see the strange animal, Hindustan Times reported.Also Read - Viral Video: French Dancer Grooves To Jai Jai Shivshankar In Front Of Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal. Watch

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The comment section is full of guesses made by people. One user wrote, “Civet cat without furr?” Another wrote, “I think it’s chupacabra.” A third jokingly said, “Kutte ka kapda uttar diya hai kisi ne.” “Heyna without hairs,”, Dog,Snake or Or Jackal ka mixture,” are other comments.