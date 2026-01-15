Home

Viral

VIRAL VIDEO: Dog performs parikrama of Hanuman idol for 36 hours, then Maa Durga and then…, veterinarians say…

VIRAL VIDEO: Dog performs parikrama of Hanuman idol for ‘36 hours’, then Maa Durga and then…, veterinarians say…

A video of a stray dog has gone viral on the internet, in which it can be seen performing parikrama of the idols of Lord Hanuman and Maa Durga.

VIRAL VIDEO: Dog performs parikrama of Hanuman idol for ‘36 hours’, then Maa Durga and then…, veterinarians say…

VIRAL VIDEO: A video of a dog has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, in which the canine can be seen performing parikrama of Lord Hanuman idol at a temple located in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. Seeing the animal performing an unusual action, locals gathered at the temple to witness the devotional moment. The stray pooch didn’t stop there; it then started circling Maa Durga inside the temple. According to several reports, the stray dog was performing the ritual for hours. Let’s learn the actual story.

Viral Video: Why Was A Dog Performing Parikrama Of Lord Hanuman And Maa Durga?

According to the post and eyewitnesses, the dog circled Lord Hanuman’s idol for the ‘36 hours’. The stray pooch started the Parikrama of Maa Durga on Wednesday. The locals claimed that the animal continued circling the idol without eating or drinking.

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Right Winger (@therightwinger1)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.