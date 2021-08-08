Keeping animals as pets and watching animal videos of funny cats and dog activities often help us to lift our mood especially when you’re just staying in at home amid COVID-induced restrictions. One such video that is going crazily viral on Twitter now is that of a dog playing hide and seek with a little girl and we assure you that you’ve never seen any such thing ever before. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden who often posts such funny and positive videos on his handle. He posted the video with the caption, “Dog playing hide and seek.”Also Read - Video of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Dance During Hareli Festival Celebrations Goes Viral | WATCH

Dog playing hide and seek.. 😀 pic.twitter.com/voSIUZnATO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 7, 2021

The video has garnered over 125K views, 8000 Likes and over a thousand retweets and comments by social media users. People are totally in love with the video where one can see a little girl giving the dog instructions to seek her as she hides. The dog instantly obliges, goes and leans towards the wall hiding its face until the girl hides and calls him to find her inside the house. In the 25-second long video, the Belgian shepherd dog can also be seen trying to peek once as the girl goes to hide.