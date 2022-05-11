Viral Video Today: Usually, pets who travel in planes are carefully secured in cages in the cargo section, but sometimes, they can manage to escape. A video of one such incident that took place on an airport in Mexico is going viral.Also Read - Viral Video: This Little Pig Thinks The Family Dog Is Her Brother. Watch Their Adorable Story

The incident was recorded by passengers from the waiting area at the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara, Jalisco. From the airport windows, the passengers could be heard laughing at baggage handlers who were chasing the dog for at least a few good minutes. Also Read - Adorable Video of Little Girl Singing & Performing With Her Pet Dog Will Make You Smile | Watch

The adorable white puppy started running around on the tarmac after escaping from its crate in the cargo area of a commercial plane. Several baggage handlers could be seen running across the tarmac to capture the puppy, which they eventually did. However, passengers could be seen having a blast while laughing uncontrollably at the scene in front of them. Also Read - Woman Feeds Curd Rice to Stray Dog at West Bengal Railway Station, Kindness Wins The Internet | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?