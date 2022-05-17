Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media which shows that the love between a mother and children goes beyond blood relations and even species. The wholesome video is from China where a tiger mom abandoned her three cubs in a zoo and refused to feed them soon after birth.Also Read - Viral Video: Pet Dog Surfs Ocean Alone On Paddleboard Like A Pro | Watch

In a clip shared on Twitter by ‘A Piece of Nature’, a female Labrador dog can be seen taking care of the three tiger cubs and acting as their foster mother. It showed the cubs lovingly playing around their dog mama near their enclosure. Also Read - Viral Video: This Little Pig Thinks The Family Dog Is Her Brother. Watch Their Adorable Story

The video has received over 117k views and 6,800 likes. ‘Because you want to see a lab doggy take care of baby rescue tigers,’ the caption reads. Also Read - Adorable Video of Little Girl Singing & Performing With Her Pet Dog Will Make You Smile | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

pic.twitter.com/qmKnyO4Fzi — A Piece of Nature (@apieceofnature) May 15, 2022

Twitter users loved the video and said the bond between the dog and the little tigers was adorable to watch. Many dog lovers commented saying a dog’s love is so special that it goes beyond species. Here are some of the comments from the post:

