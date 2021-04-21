Viral Video: Everyone loves cute animal videos? Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and trotting baby elephants…they all melt the heart and make you smile. In case you are looking for something fun to watch today, a hilarious video featuring a dog reading a newspaper will leave you in splits. In this video, a Golden Retriever dressed as a gentleman is seen comfortably sitting on a couch and reading a newspaper. Dressed in a white shirt with glasses on his eye, the dog seems quite engrossed in reading as his owner takes a video of him. Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Dog Plays Dead To Avoid Taking a Bath, People Say 'He Deserves an Oscar' | Watch

Owner of the dog who has created an Instagram page for him posted the funny video with a caption, ”Good boy catching up on the news. Asked politely to not disturb his reading.”

Watch the adorable video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley the Golden Retriever (@hdbrosriley)

The viral video has also accumulated tons of comments from people, with one user saying ”BEST, I have to watch this over and over,”while another commented that the video made her day. A third user wrote, ”Also, bring him his slippers and have dinner on the table promptly at 5 please thx.”