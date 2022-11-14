Dog Uses Unique Idea to Save Little Kitty from Drowning, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral video of a dog saving a little kitten from drowning is circulating widely over the net.

Viral video of a dog saving a little kitten from drowning is circulating widely over the net.

Viral Video: Dog and cat videos are widely popular when it comes to trending videos on the internet. Whether you have a good laugh watching the video or share it with your loved ones, one can surely guarantee that watching such adorable dog and cat videos can definitely bring a smile to your face. And, now one such similar video of a dog saving a little kitten from drowning is circulating widely over the net.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden, with just a smiling emoji and caption written “Dogs”.

HAVE A GLIMPSE OF THE TOUCHING VIDEO HERE:

The video shows a dog amid a forest and walking down a stream with a wood board on its mouth and approaching near a little kitten that is stuck on the middle of the stream. The dog gently puts the wood baord near the tiny kitten and watches as the furball walks to the bank of the water body.

The video has garnered nearly 2 million views even before 24 hours of it being shared on the social media platform.