Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also loving and kind. Forget humans, dogs will be the first ones to help out if they see someone in trouble. A glaring example of it is being seen in a video, currently going viral on the internet, wherein a dog saved a puppy from drowning in a swimming pool. The incident recorded on CCTV shows, a small puppy walking beside a swimming pool when it accidentally slipped and fell in water. As it struggled to get out, a dog spotted the drowning Pomeranian, rushed to the swimming pool and started to bark for help.

After no one arrived, the dog tried to pull the puppy out, but failed in the first attempt. After several attempts, and a lot of struggle, the dog pulled the puppy out gently after grabbing it with his teeth. The incident occurred in Johannesburg at a pool that belonged to a couple named Byron Thanarayen and Melissa Thanarayen.

Former American professional basketball player and social media influencer Rex Chapman shared the video on Twitter, with a caption saying, ”Security cameras caught something pretty amazing. We don’t deserve dogs…”

Watch the video here:

Security cameras caught something pretty amazing. We don’t deserve dogs… pic.twitter.com/kLnRmZ4xDk — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 20, 2021

“We tried to look for clues as to where he could have wet his head.We thought maybe he dipped his head in the water, but there was no mess in the house to support this suggestion,” Byron Thanarayen told SWNS.

The family then decided to check their security cameras, which is when they discovered that the smaller dog, Chucky, had fallen into the pool and the larger dog, Jessie saved its life. It reportedly took Jessie 34 minutes to successfully lift Chucky out of the pool, according to Fox News.

“It was heart-wrenching to watch,” Thanarayen said. “We still struggle to watch that video today, just thinking of what could have happened if Jessie was not there.”

The video has gone viral, with people saying that humans have a lot to learn from animals. Many shared similar videos of animals rescuing others in distress while some others simply poured their love foe dogs.

Here are some reactions:

Sometimes a human being cannot teach a human being as much as an animal teaches a human being. pic.twitter.com/67zFevWCHh — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) April 21, 2021

We do deserve dogs because dogs are amazing and so so so loving and humans need to be loved more. If more people had and truly loved and accepted love from their dogs the world would be way much more better This is Jasper and he loves me more than I think I deserve pic.twitter.com/MOvwgMdy69 — Philip Gardner (@_PhilGardner) April 21, 2021

When I rode along with fire/paramedics for a day, they told me that several times they'd seen dogs who died while desperately trying to drag children and others out of burning houses. 😢 — Marla Tauscher (@MarlaTauscher) April 20, 2021

After partially pulling him/her up, his dog understood to pin the smaller dog down so he/she doesn't fall back in the water. Amazing. — I reclaim my time (@shhwagah) April 20, 2021

Dogs will love you more unconditionally and forgivingly than any human could ever do. They are blessings. — Syulang Aean (Blue Flower) (@SyulangAean) April 21, 2021

It took the big dog 38 minutes, but he did it. The family watched once they got home and could tell something had happened. They also said the dogs go swimming WITH the family regularly, but this was definitely not a good situation for the little guy-he was clearly in trouble. — Julie Anderson #NoUnityWithoutAccountability (@dagnyfan) April 20, 2021

